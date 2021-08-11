Rahul Dravid's Coaching Exposure: From U19 Team To Heading National Team In Sri Lanka Tour

The BCCI on Tuesday invited applications for the position of Director of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which is currently headed by former India cricketer Rahul Dravid. The call for applicants could be a routine procedure, but speculations have already begun suggesting the BCCI is possibly considering giving Dravid bigger responsibilities, such as coaching the men's national team. Let's take a look at Dravid's coaching exposure and how he went from heading the future generations of Indian cricket in the form of India-A and India U-19 teams to coaching the national squad.

Dravid as India U-19 head coach

Rahul Dravid was appointed the head coach of India U-19 in 2016. He delivered quickly as India finished on top in two back-to-back editions of the ICC U-19 World Cups held in 2016 and 2018, respectively. India had a dream run in the 2016 edition that was played in Bangladesh as they marched to the finals. However, they went down to a spirited West Indies team in a high-voltage summit clash. Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan was captain of the team.

Two years later, another India U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw steamrolled all the teams and enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament hosted in New Zealand. In the end, the Boys In Blue overcame Australia in a one-sided finale to win their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup title. Dravid has also made multiple tours with the India-A side from 2016 to 2019. After his successful stint with the junior level teams, Dravid was appointed the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in July 2019, and since then, he has been responsible for the overall development of players who visit the facility in Bangalore to train.

Dravid as Team India head coach

Last month, Dravid was appointed the interim coach of India's white-ball team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Dravid was given the responsibility in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is in England with the regular Indian Test squad for a bilateral series. Under Dravid's coaching, a new-look Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan won the ODI series 2-1. However, the visitors failed to make an impact in the T20I series as several key players had to be dropped after the 1st match due to the COVID-19 outbreak inside the camp.

Image: PTI