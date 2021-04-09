Rahul Dravid's 'never Seen' Before Side Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits, Watch

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive captainship and attitude on the field, however former India's captain and batsman Rahul Dravid has shocked him by his acting in a commercial. 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid who is known for his patience and calm nature recently showcased his 'never seen' before side and it stumped captain Kohli. Virat Kohli took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of a commercial in which 'The Wall'Rahul Dravid showcased his angry side.

In a new commercial, Rahul Dravid can be seen lashing out in anger as he is stuck in a traffic jam. The former Indian captain seemed furious and yelling at the people around him. The video starts with Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh talking about the credit card bills. Then he says I know it sounds ridiculous' adding Ít's like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues'. Then the video shows Dravid throwing a drink on an elderly woman's car and says 'I am the goon of Indranagar'

Following this, Indian skipper Virat Kohli could not resist himself to share the video and comment on the angry side of India's former legendary batsman Rahul Dravid. Kohli shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai'.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ðŸ¤¯ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Rahul Dravid threw his cap in anger during IPL 2014

Rahul Dravid has always maintained his calm nature whether being on-field or off-field. However, during the IPL 2014 edition, Dravid lost his calm when Mumbai's Aditya Tare smashed James Faulkner for a six and qualified for the playoffs. Rahul Dravid was the coach of Rajasthan that year. The moment Aditya Tare smashed Faulkner for a six, Rahul Dravid stood up from his seat in the Rajasthan dugout, pulled off his cap, and threw it into the ground. However, soon Dravid picked his cap up and went to shake the player's hands.

In the context of IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma's led Defending champions Mumbai will collide with the Kohli-led Bangalore in the inaugural match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on April 9.

(Image Credits: @imVkohli/Twitter/PTI)