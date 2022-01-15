Rahul Gandhi Extends Best Wishes To Virat Kohli; Says 'You've Been Greatly Loved'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended his best wishes to Virat Kohli shortly after the latter announced his retirement from Test captaincy and stated that he has been loved by millions of cricket enthusiasts over the years. His remarks came after Kohli stepped down as Team India's Test skipper months after relinquishing captaincy duties for the T20I and ODI formats.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Rahul Gandhi said, "Dear @imVkohli, you’ve been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too. Best wishes for the various other innings to come!"

Virat Kohli relinquishes captaincy from Test format

Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down as the captain of the Indian Test team. He had inherited the role from Mahendra Singh Dhoni and did a splendid job in taking Indian cricket forward. This development comes after India's defeat in their three-match Test series against South Africa at Cape Town.

Read Virat Kohli's statement here:

"It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," Kohli's statement reads.

He also thanked BCCI for giving him an opportunity to lead the country and also expressed his gratitude to his teammates. "To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," Kohli added.

Virat Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test skipper (68) and also hold the record for most Test wins by an Indian Captain (40). Only South Africa's Graeme Smith, Australia's Rickey Ponting and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as a captain in Test cricket.

Image: PTI