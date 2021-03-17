Rahul Sharma Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His Father As He Loses Battle Against COVID-19

Leg-spinner Rahul Sharma offered last respects to his father who passed away due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, Rahul paid a heartwarming tribute to his late father by saying that he has left the world too early.

'Love you forever dad': Rahul Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sharma posted an image of him along with his parents where he gave special mention to his father by saying he has gone too soon and at the same time, the leggie said he misses him and that life will never be the same without him. The Punjab cricketer concluded by acknowledging his father for all the qualities that he learned from him i.e. the fighting spirit, willpower, hard work, and, dedication.

In another tweet, the former Chennai Super Kings cricketer promised his late father that he will fulfill his father’s dream of playing for India again.

And I’ll promise u main thuada dream pura kronga team vich vapis kheln da â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ’¯ love u forever inspector saabðŸ™â¤ï¸ — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) March 17, 2021

Rahul Sharma's cricketing career

Rahul Sharma made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2010 for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. He played only six matches in his maiden IPL campaign and later joined the now-defunct Pune Warriors India for the subsequent three seasons where he bamboozled batsmen with his leg-spinning googlies. While he was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unit in 2015, he was not selected in their playing XI throughout the season and found no buyers at any of the auctions for the next five IPL editions.

Sharma burst onto the cricketing scene in 2006 by making his first-class debut in Ranji Trophy for Punjab. However, he had to wait three more years to get selected in Punjab’s playing XI again. After a string of impressive bowling spells, Rahul Sharma landed himself an IPL contract for Deccan Chargers in 2010. He also recovered from Bell’s Palsy, a form of facial paralysis, around the same period.

The 34-year-old got a Team India call-up in late 2011 where he played a handful of matches until the next few months. His career later took a major hit with injuries and he has not played competitive cricket since May 2014. Rahul Sharma began his IPL journey for Deccan Chargers where he played six matches. In six matches for the Deccan Chargers, he picked up only five wickets at an expensive economy rate of 8.0. Beyond Deccan Chargers, he played for Pune Warriors India between IPL 2011 and 2013 where he bagged 34 wickets in 36 matches. During his short journey with the Indian team between December 2011 and July 2012, he played four ODIs and two T20Is. In his collective six appearances for the ‘Men in Blue’, Rahul Sharma picked up nine wickets. His maiden T20I victim was former Australian all-rounder David Hussey.