Rahul Tewatia Engagement, Net Worth, IPL 2020 Salary, House & All Details On The Cricketer

Indian all-rounder Rahul Tewatia rose to fame after a successful season with the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The cricketer proved to be a breakout star of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and his lion-hearted performances were appreciated by fans as well as cricket pundits. The 27-year-old recently got engaged to Riddhi Pannu on February 3 and shared pictures with his fiancee on his social media accounts. On the Rahul Tewatia engagement occasion, here is a look at details regarding his net worth, IPL 2020 price and his personal life.

Rahul Tewatia engagement pictures

How much is the Rahul Tewatia net worth?

As per celebrityhow.com, the flamboyant cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around ₹66 crore. The Rahul Tewatia net worth comprises of the compensation he receives from the Haryana Cricket Association for his appearances in domestic cricket, Moreover, he also earns a handsome paycheck from the Rajasthan Royals team for representing the franchise in the Indian Premier League.

What was the Rahul Tewatia IPL 2020 price?

The youngster made his debut in the extravagant league back in 2014. It is worth mentioning that the talented cricketer was also a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in his first two seasons. Tewatia also plied his trade for the Punjab and Delhi teams in the subsequent seasons, before moving back to Rajasthan in 2020. The cricketer pocketed ₹3 crore for his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the 13th season of the cash-rich league.

Rahul Tewatia wife and marriage details

There is no official confirmation on the marriage date of the cricketer although Rahul Tewatia got engaged to Riddhi Pannu recently.

Rahul Tewatia 5 sixes against Sheldon Cottrell

The left-hander's knock in the ninth match of the IPL last year proved to be the game-changer in the all-rounder's cricketing career. Chasing a mammoth total of 224, the former champions got over the finish line by four wickets and four balls to spare. Tewatia did not have an ideal start to his innings, and was at one point in time batting at 8 runs after 19 deliveries. The southpaw finally got going and shifted the momentum of the game after smashing five sixes in Cottrell's over.

Disclaimer: The above Rahul Tewatia net worth and Rahul Tewatia IPL 2020 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

