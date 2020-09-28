Rahul Tewatia leaves Bollywood stars in awe, innings gets quirky tributes with message

Comebacks are never easy and require immense grit and determination. And this was displayed by Rahul Tewatia in the Dream11 IPL encounter in Sharjah on Sunday. After a bowling a forgettable over and struggling for over 20 deliveries with the bat, the Rajasthan player’s flurry of sixes made celebrities go gaga over him.

Rahul Tewatia’s knock leaves Bollywood stars in awe

Actor Riteish Deshmukh modified the famous dialogue from the film Baazigar, to indicate redemption after failure, to quip, “Har kar hi jeetne wale ko Tewatia kehte hai."

Comedian/actor Vipul Goyal joked that the cricketer's biopic should be made by Abbas-Mustan, as filmmaker duo is known to involve twists and turns in their plot.

Tewatia's biopic should be made by Abbas Mastan. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 27, 2020

Singer Arjun Kanungo wrote that he 'predicted the end of Tewatia’s career', but he showed himself to be a Batman.

Just 45 mins ago I predicted that tewatia’s career was over hahaha https://t.co/mo6w2vmEtR — Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) September 27, 2020

Pulling a #Tewatia: setting a low expectation only to remove your mask to reveal you’re actually Batman — Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) September 27, 2020

Actors like Arjun Rampal, Vishnu Vishal, Danish Sait shared how it was a ‘life lesson’, in never judging or writing someone off early.

Kunal Kohli and Nushratt Bharuccha were among the others who gave him a ‘standing ovation.’

What was that game 😜a dream chase incredible. Moral of the story... never give up. Never write off anyone. Brilliant whoa. #RRvKXIP #ipl2020 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 27, 2020

Life lesson....

Dont judge anyone too soon...#Tewatia — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 27, 2020

The Tewatia story will stay forever. What an insane turn around. I love human triumph. Sport is such a great teacher, we can write someone off but we can’t erase them! Wow. So happy with what we got to see. Incredible lesson for life. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) September 27, 2020

At the start of his roller coaster innings commentators said he should not have been sent over Uthapa,he shld voluntarily retire as he’s wasted too many balls. #Tewatia ended up playing 1 of IPL best innings EVER as did #Sanjusampson in 1 of T20’s greatest games ever #RRvsKXIP — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 27, 2020

Tewatia deserves a standing ovation! #RRvKXIP — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia’s redemption

Rahul Tewatia had conceded 19 runs off his single over during the Punjab innings. As he came out to bat, he was being mocked online for scoring just 17 runs in his first 23 deliveries and raising pressure on his teammates with the rising run-rate.

Tewatia then smacked five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell’s over. He then smashed Mohammad Shami for a six too to clobber 6 sixes in 7 balls, before being dismissed over the next ball.

"That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played. I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going. I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long. I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going. Five in an over went amazing. Coach sent me to hit sixes off the leg-spinner, but unfortunately, I didn't hit him. Ultimately, I hit off the other bowlers," said Tewatia.

Aided by Sanju Samson's second consecutive blistering half-century, a knock of 85, Rajasthan successfully chased down the target of 224 set by Punjab, with Mayank Agarwal’s century going in vain.

