Rahul Tewatia To Make Debut In 3rd T20 Against England? Rajasthan Royals Drop Huge Hint

Just hours before the third T20 between India and England, Rajasthan Royals have dropped a huge hint pertaining to IPL 2020 star Rahul Tewatia's possible debut which has been delayed due to fitness concerns. The explosive all-rounder, who had been selected after his impactful performance in the IPL 2020, failed to make an appearance in the first two T20Is against England. According to reports, Tewatia and spinner Varun Chakravarthy had failed the mandatory YoYo test twice which has led to the delay in their debuts.

However, Tewatia's IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has now hinted at the all-rounder's possible debut in the third T20 against England which is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday evening. The IPL franchise on Tuesday morning shared a still from the practice session of Rahul Tewatia in Team India's jersey. The IPL franchise captioned the image, "Inching closer towards the dream," which has also raised the speculations around his possible debut tonight. Moreover, Rajasthan Royals' CEO Jake Lush McCrum also shared the same image on Twitter and wrote that he would love to see Rahul Tewatia in action tonight.

Would love to see @rahultewatia02 in the blue of India tonight! https://t.co/UDqPNB2FeQ — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) March 16, 2021

The image has sent Twitter into frenzy exciting fans about the IPL star's possible debut tonight. It is important to note that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - who had a terrific IPL 2020 - made their debuts for India in the previous T20 against England where the Men in Blue registered a 7-wicket victory. Here's how Twitter reacted to Tewatia's image in the Blue:

Tewatia to make debut?

Looks like he's playing today — Weirdly_Gripping (@TanmaySingh08) March 16, 2021

Eagerly waiting to watch Tewatia in blue jersey and destroying jofra archer😅 — Gaurav (@gaurav791997) March 16, 2021

I guess Rahul Tewatia is replacing KL Rahul😂 — John Samuel . P (@JohnSamuelP5) March 16, 2021

So tewatia is playing today..? — Deepak (@Deepak4772) March 16, 2021

Remaining T20s to be played without crowd

The Gujarat Cricket Association and the BCCI have announced that all the remaining matches will be played behind closed doors. The newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium was made open to fans for the first two India-England T20s, which saw a massive crowd fill up the stadium to support the home team. The third T20 will be played tomorrow whereas the fourth and fifth T20s will be played on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

With crowds swarming the stadium, social distancing was seen taking a hit at the Narendra Modi Stadium, during the first and second T20s in Gujarat. Several fans were also spotted without masks in the stadium which invited severe criticism against the decision to allow fans. It is important to note that the BCCI has barred crowds for the IPL as well, which is also set to be played in Ahmedabad. Moreover, the ODI series between India and England will also miss fans in the stadium amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Pune and across Maharashtra.

After losing the first T20, Team India bounced back stronger to level the 5-match T20 series in the second game. Riding on debutant Ishan Kishan's fiery fifty, Team India registered a 7-wicket victory on Sunday. The T20 series assumes great significance as it is the only T20 series that India will play before the ICC T20 World Cup which is set to be held later this year in India itself.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.