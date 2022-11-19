Rahul Tripathi Powers Maharashtra To Win Over Services, Mumbai Beat Mizoram

Rahul Tripathi's superb knock of 111 was the cornerstone of Maharashtra's 61-run win over Services in a Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

Services won the toss and sent the opposition into bat and saw Tripathi come up with a ton. The right-handed batter Tripathi and his 140-run stand for the third wicket with captain Ankit Bawane (73) powered the Maharashtra innings.

Though they appeared to lose steam towards the end and lost a few wickets, Maharashtra still ended up with a huge score of 304 for 8 in 50 overs.

Shubham Rohilla (114, 102 balls, 13 fours, 3 sixes) came up with a power-packed effort for Services but it was not enough as the other batters failed to make substantial contributions.

Services captain Rajit Paliwal (35) helped Rohilla add 72 runs for the third wicket but the others did not measure up.

In another match, Mumbai romped to a seven-wicket win over Mizoram, reaching the target of 192 in 22.3 overs after brisk half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw 54 (39 balls, 8X4, 2X6), Yashasvi Jaiswal 63 (45 balls, 10X4, 1X6) and Armaan Jaffer 55 (40 balls, 5X4, 3X6).

Brief scores: Maharashtra 304 for 8 in 50 overs (Rahul Tripathi 111 (113 balls, 14X4, 1X6), Ankit Bawane 73 (85 balls, 6X4, 2X6), AN Kazi 25, Diwesh Pathania 3/53, Abhishek 3/61) beat Services 243 all out 46.4 overs (S G Rohilla 114, Rajat Paliwal 35, Mohd Ingale 4/40, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar 2/40) by 61 runs. Maharashtra: 4 points, Services: 0.

Bengal 248 for 9 in 50 overs (Abhishek Porel 54, Abhimanyu Easwaran 50, Writtick Chatterjee 37 not out, Dhrushant Soni 3/44, Karn Sharma 3/44) beat Railways 191 all out in 43.2 overs (Upendra Yadav 39, Arindam Ghosh 23, Manoj Tiwary 3/26, Geet Puri 2/36) by 57 runs. Bengal: 4 points, Railways: 0.

Mizoram 188 for 9 in 50 overs (Shreevats Goswami 56, Taruwar Kohli 47, Royston Dias 3/30) lost to Mumbai 192 for 3 in 22.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 54 (39 balls, 8X4, 2X6), Yashasvi Jaiswal 63 (45 balls, 10X4, 1X6), Armaan Jaffer 55 (40 balls, 5X4, 3X6)) by 7 wickets. Mumbai: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

