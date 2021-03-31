RAI-W Vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Senior Women's ODD Tournament 2021

Railways will take on Bengal in the second semi-final match of the Women's Senior ODD Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot on April 1, 2021. Here is our RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction, RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team and RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 top picks.

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It will be an Elite Group 'B' rematch as the Railways Women go up against the Bengal Women in the second semi-final of the Women's Senior ODD Trophy 2021. Undefeated as of now, Railways came into the quarter-finals as the top side in their group. Under the leadership of India's national team captain, the legendary Mithali Raj and buoyed by the addition of national team players like Punam Raut, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad - who were all a part of India's series against South Africa, the team made quick work of the Odisha Women, beating them by 68 runs to make it to the semis.

Meanwhile, having finished as the No.2 side in their group, the Bengal Women will fight hard to avoid a repeat of their disastrous group stage match against Railways that saw them go down by a massive 67 run margin. Themselves having Indian team players like Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh among other in-form domestic players like Parna Paul, Mita Paul and Gouher Sultana, Bengal defeated Group D leaders Madhya Pradesh by 28 runs to seal their place in the semis. The winner of this game will take on either Jharkhand or Andhra in the final on April 4.

RAI-W vs BEN-W playing 11 prediction

Railways Women - Sabbhineni Meghana, Thirush Kamini, Nuzhat Parween (w), Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Sneh Rana, Shweta Mane, Arundhati Reddy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bengal Women - Mita Paul, Deepti Sharma, Aparna Mondal, Rumeli Dhar (c), Parna Paul, Jayram Mamata, Richa Ghosh, Gopal Prativa, Gouher Sultana, Shrayosi Aich, Rukmoni Roy

RAI-W vs BEN-W Key Players

Railways Women - Thirush Kamini, Sabbhineni Meghana, Mithali Raj

Bengal Women - Parna Paul, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Parna Paul

Batters: Mithali Raj (C), Thirush Kamini, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma

All-rounders: Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Mita Paul

Bowlers: Arundathi Reddy, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

RAI-W vs BEN-W match prediction

According to our RAI-W vs BEN-W match prediction, the Railways Women will win this match.

Note: The RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction and RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis.

