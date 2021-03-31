RAI-W Vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Senior Women's ODD Tournament 2021

Quick links:
Railways will take on Bengal in the second semi-final match of the Women's Senior ODD Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot on April 1, 2021. Here is our RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction, RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team and RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 top picks.
.@Deepti_Sharma06's all-round show & Gouher Sultana and Rukmoni Roy's vital contributions with the ball help Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh and seal a place in the semifinals. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘@Paytm #OneDay #QF4 #MPvBENMarch 30, 2021
Scorecard ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/gTWu13dGp0 pic.twitter.com/TvuTt7k2DU
It will be an Elite Group 'B' rematch as the Railways Women go up against the Bengal Women in the second semi-final of the Women's Senior ODD Trophy 2021. Undefeated as of now, Railways came into the quarter-finals as the top side in their group. Under the leadership of India's national team captain, the legendary Mithali Raj and buoyed by the addition of national team players like Punam Raut, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad - who were all a part of India's series against South Africa, the team made quick work of the Odisha Women, beating them by 68 runs to make it to the semis.
Meanwhile, having finished as the No.2 side in their group, the Bengal Women will fight hard to avoid a repeat of their disastrous group stage match against Railways that saw them go down by a massive 67 run margin. Themselves having Indian team players like Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh among other in-form domestic players like Parna Paul, Mita Paul and Gouher Sultana, Bengal defeated Group D leaders Madhya Pradesh by 28 runs to seal their place in the semis. The winner of this game will take on either Jharkhand or Andhra in the final on April 4.
Railways Women - Sabbhineni Meghana, Thirush Kamini, Nuzhat Parween (w), Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Sneh Rana, Shweta Mane, Arundhati Reddy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Bengal Women - Mita Paul, Deepti Sharma, Aparna Mondal, Rumeli Dhar (c), Parna Paul, Jayram Mamata, Richa Ghosh, Gopal Prativa, Gouher Sultana, Shrayosi Aich, Rukmoni Roy
Railways Women - Thirush Kamini, Sabbhineni Meghana, Mithali Raj
Bengal Women - Parna Paul, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana
Wicketkeeper: Parna Paul
Batters: Mithali Raj (C), Thirush Kamini, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma
All-rounders: Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Mita Paul
Bowlers: Arundathi Reddy, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
According to our RAI-W vs BEN-W match prediction, the Railways Women will win this match.
Note: The RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction and RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team and RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.