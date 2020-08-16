'From Checking Tickets To Hitting Sixes': Railway Ministry Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni

As former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid farewell to his international cricket journey, the Railway Ministry paid its tribute to the legendary cricketer. On the 74th Independence Day, the former captain of the Indian cricket team announced his retirement from the international game.

Before entering the cricket world, the Captain cool worked as a ticket collector on a railway station in Kharagpur in West Bengal. Taking to Twitter, the railway ministry hailed the man "who started his career with Indian Railways and ended with making India proud" and further asserted that the 'great player' will be missed.

Cheers to the man who started his career with Indian Railways and ended with making India proud. We will miss you as a great performer.@msdhoni#MSDhoni#MSDhoni7 pic.twitter.com/qV5QpUa7og — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 16, 2020

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Ending the 16-year-old legacy, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. He also took to social media and shared a compilation of his cricketing journey with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976) as the background song.

Hailing from Ranchi, MS Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and then went on to lead the 'Men in Blue' to bag the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni wrote, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

