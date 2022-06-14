Raina, Gambhir, Laxman And Kaif Praise BCCI's Big Declaration For Former Cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an increase in monthly pensions for former cricketers and umpires on Monday. According to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, about 900 former employees will benefit from the rise, with over 75 per cent receiving a 100 per cent increase. Talking about the same, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that it is very important to take care of the financial well-being of former cricketers and umpires, calling them the lifeline and unsung heroes of Indian cricket.

Former cricketers laud BCCI

Ex-India players including VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Kaif, and Amit Mishra praised the BCCI's decision to increase monthly pensions for former cricketers, adding that it will bring financial security to many and assure young cricketers of their future. Mohammed Kaif said that the rise in monthly pensions will give security to former players like his father, who played 60 first-class games. Amit Mishra stated that the decision is so great that it will be followed by foreign boards soon.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina hailed BCCI's move saying that the decision will primarily help women cricketers and those who haven't played in the Indian Premier League.

"The increase in the pension of former players by BCCI is worthy of praise. This will be of great benefit to those cricketers who have not played IPL. It is also good for women cricketers. Jay Shah ji deserves congratulations," Raina said in his tweet.

"Richly deserved increase, given their immense service to cricket! Kudos to the @BCCI for this initiative," Laxman wrote in his tweet.

"An excellent decision by the @BCCI. Such measures provide financial stability & dignity to so many & also assure youngsters about their future! @JayShah," Gambhir said.

According to the latest hike in monthly pensions, former first-class players, who used to receive Rs. 15,000, will now collect Rs. 30,000 each month. The players who used to receive Rs. 22,500 will now get Rs. 45,000. Those who used to get a pension of Rs. 30,000 will now receive Rs. 52,000, while players who used to get Rs. 37,500 will now receive Rs. 60,000. Meanwhile, individuals who used to get Rs. 50,000 will now earn Rs. 70,000 per month. This will come into effect from June 1, 2022.

