Raina, Harbhajan & Karthik Lead Birthday Wishes For The Man 'full Of Life' Shikhar Dhawan

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 37 years old on December 5, 2022, Monday. Here’s how the cricket world wished the veteran cricketer on his birthday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Veteran Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 37th birthday on Monday, December 5, 2022. The veteran opener is one of the top cricketers in world cricket and is currently representing the Men In Blue in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the cricket world is currently flooding Twitter with birthday wishes for the Indian cricket stalwart.

The cricketing world sends birthday wishes to Shikhar Dhawan

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and hailed Shikhar as a ‘man full of life’ who always lights up the room and makes everyone laugh. “Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and brilliant player @SDhawan25 and to the man full of life, thanks for always lighting up the room and making us laugh. Wishing you love & success always. Have a beautiful day!,” Raina wrote on Twitter.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was another prominent cricketing personality to send his birthday wishes to Dhawan. “Happy Birthday brother @SDhawan25 Always laughter when you are around.. Never a dull moment. Keep shining and rising .. love you jatta,” Harbhajan tweeted. Yuvraj Singh also took to his Twitter handle and said, “Happy birthday Gabbar May you keep pulling the ball as hard as Zoravar is pulling your nose stay blessed brother! Lots of love”.

At the same time, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also sent out his wishes and said, “Many happy returns of the day to you @SDhawan25. Best wishes to you buddy and keep on entertaining,” Karthik wrote. Former India pacer Munaf Patel was another big name who tweeted out wishing, “Happy Birthday Gabbar, Wishing you healthy life ahead & much needed back in form @SDhawan25”.

Here’s how the Internet reacted to Shikhar Dhawan’s 37th birthday

Shikhar Dhawan has scored over 10,500 runs in his international career for India across formats. He is widely hailed as an IPL run-machine, courtesy of his stellar tally of 6244 runs in his IPL career. He currently sits second on the list of players with the most runs in the biggest cricketing festival in India.

