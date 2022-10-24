Raj Thackeray Makes Emphatic Statement As India Crushes Pakistan's Hopes; Tags Virat Kohli

After India's monumental victory in the nail-biting match with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the T20 Cricket World Cup, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS') chief Raj Thackeray lauded the team India and said that the victory against Pakistan is unforgettable and incredible.

Taking to his Twitter after India's historic victory against Pakistan, Raj Thackeray said, "India's victory against Pakistan today is unforgettable! The Indian team fought till the last minute to win the victory." The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's supremo wished the Indian cricket team "all the best" for all the upcoming matches in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

"India's victory against Pakistan today is unforgettable! The Indian team fought till the last minute to win the victory. All the best to the Indian team for all the upcoming matches," he wrote also tagging Virat Kohli.

In another tweet, he hailed the team India for "such an outstanding performance under such pressure" and called the victory "incredible".

Maharashtra CM and DyCM hail India's historic victory

Congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Indian team has given everyone a Diwali gift by winning the match. "Special praise for Kohli's 'Virat' inning," CM Shinde tweeted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the victory a "huge Diwali Dhamaka and firecrackers" team India and congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led cricket team.

'A well-fought victory': PM Modi congratulates team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle and congratulated the Men in Blue for a well-deserved win. He gave a special mention to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who guided the side to a historic victory from the jaws of defeat.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "The India team bags a well-fought victory! Congratulations on an outstanding performance today. A special mention to Virat Kohli for a spectacular inning in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead."

India wins a nail-biter

Pakistan posted a respectable target of 159 for India, after a shaky start to the innings. Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood's unbeaten 52 off 42 balls helped Pakistan to reach 159 after losing the first two wickets early, in the fourth over with just 15 runs on the board.

The Indian innings also had a disastrous start with a score of 31 for the loss of 4 wickets however the 113-run partnership between Pandya and Kohli helped India reach the target but not before the ups and downs of the last over, in which India required 16 runs. Finally, needing 2 runs from the last ball, India's R Ashwin kept his cool and lobbed the ball over mid-off.

Notably, Virat Kohli smashed a cool and collected 82 runs off just 53 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs off 36 deliveries to get India over the line.