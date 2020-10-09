Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Beat Rajasthan By 46 Runs To Continue Their Winning Momentum

Rajasthan will be locking horns with Delhi in Match 23 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday. The Men in Pink are placed at the penultimate spot in the points table

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
23:25 IST, October 9th 2020
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs, make it to the summit of the points table

Rajasthan suffer a fourth straight defeat

pointer
23:20 IST, October 9th 2020
Rahul Tewatia departs after a well-made 29-ball 38

Delhi are one wicket away from  a famous win

pointer
23:07 IST, October 9th 2020
Rajasthan batsmen will be hoping to play the entire 20 overs with just a couple of wickets in hand

Rajasthan are 121/8

pointer
23:01 IST, October 9th 2020
Aakash Chopra reveals why bowlers would be very happy with the short ground at Sharjah despite being a batsmen's paradise

 

pointer
22:57 IST, October 9th 2020
Rajasthan look to reduce their deficit in the death overs

Rajasthan are 107/7 after 16 overs

pointer
22:50 IST, October 9th 2020
Jofra Archer mistimes one as Shreyas Iyer makes a difficult catch look easy

Rajasthan are losing their way and are 100/7

pointer
22:43 IST, October 9th 2020
Andrew Tye hits one straight into the hands of the square leg fielder for a run-a-ball 6

Rajasthan are 90/6 in the 14th over

pointer
22:35 IST, October 9th 2020
Is this the end of Rajasthan's hopes as well?

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is castled by Marcus Stoinis for 34 as Rajasthan lose half their side.

pointer
22:28 IST, October 9th 2020
Is the Rajasthan innings falling apart?

Lomror walks back for just a single.

Rajasthan are 76/4

pointer
22:23 IST, October 9th 2020
Samson departs for just 5 as Rajasthan lose their third wicket

Rajasthan are 72/3 in the 11th over

