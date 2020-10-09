IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Beat Rajasthan By 46 Runs To Continue Their Winning Momentum

Rajasthan will be locking horns with Delhi in Match 23 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday. The Men in Pink are placed at the penultimate spot in the points table

23:25 IST, October 9th 2020 Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs, make it to the summit of the points table Rajasthan suffer a fourth straight defeat

23:20 IST, October 9th 2020 Rahul Tewatia departs after a well-made 29-ball 38 Delhi are one wicket away from a famous win

23:07 IST, October 9th 2020 Rajasthan batsmen will be hoping to play the entire 20 overs with just a couple of wickets in hand Rajasthan are 121/8

23:01 IST, October 9th 2020 Aakash Chopra reveals why bowlers would be very happy with the short ground at Sharjah despite being a batsmen's paradise This pitch at Sharjah hasn’t behaved anything like the pitches we’ve seen at this venue thus far. Bowlers won’t be complaining if this continues to be the case. #IPL2020 #DCvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2020

22:57 IST, October 9th 2020 Rajasthan look to reduce their deficit in the death overs Rajasthan are 107/7 after 16 overs

22:50 IST, October 9th 2020 Jofra Archer mistimes one as Shreyas Iyer makes a difficult catch look easy Rajasthan are losing their way and are 100/7

22:43 IST, October 9th 2020 Andrew Tye hits one straight into the hands of the square leg fielder for a run-a-ball 6 Rajasthan are 90/6 in the 14th over

22:35 IST, October 9th 2020 Is this the end of Rajasthan's hopes as well? Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is castled by Marcus Stoinis for 34 as Rajasthan lose half their side.

22:28 IST, October 9th 2020 Is the Rajasthan innings falling apart? Lomror walks back for just a single. Rajasthan are 76/4

22:23 IST, October 9th 2020 Samson departs for just 5 as Rajasthan lose their third wicket Rajasthan are 72/3 in the 11th over

