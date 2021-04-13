Rajasthan Royals Ask Fans An Obvious Question Post Heartbreaking Loss Against Punjab Kings

It seems that Rajasthan Royals have not moved on from their heart-breaking four-run loss at the hands of northern rivals Punjab Kings during their IPL 2021 season-opener in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

It was a case of so near yet so far for RR as Punjab held their nerves to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a high-scoring thriller.

'So, anyone slept last night?': Rajasthan Royals

It so happened that the 2008 champions took to the micro-blogging site on Wednesday morning and asked the fans whether they had slept well the other night after having watched an edge-of-the-seat thriller with the Royals finding themselves at the wrong end at the end of the contest.

So, anyone slept last night? ðŸ˜”#RRvPBKS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 13, 2021

Even the passionate fans came forward and joined the discussion. While some of them made fun of the inaugural edition's champions, there were others who admitted that they had indeed lost sleep after what they had witnessed the previous night.

Yes — Dev Patel (@dev_patel19) April 13, 2021

Pta hai hum match kidar lose kiye ðŸŒšðŸŒšðŸŒðŸŒðŸ˜·ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ˜¿ðŸ˜¿ pic.twitter.com/guZSapZ7je — Dinu Rajput ðŸ’›/\ S Mandhana ðŸ¤© stan (@kyonbtaye7) April 13, 2021

Nope — Kirtiraj Singh Parmar (@KirtirajSinghP1) April 13, 2021

I'm still in Sam-ton HangoverðŸ˜• — Ragul_Ravichandran (@back_foot_punch) April 13, 2021

No It's Like Heart BreakðŸ¥²ðŸ¥º — Virat Kohli FC (@ViratKo44786549) April 13, 2021

No,, Sanju batting — Nagaraju Kudurla (@Nagaraju1317) April 13, 2021

Not at all

But unfortunately lost it ðŸ˜”ðŸ˜”ðŸ˜”!!!!! — Karthick K (@Karthic63886990) April 13, 2021

Admin we have still 13 games

Don't worry — arjun (@Gannu72751424) April 13, 2021

So near yet so far for Rajasthan Royals

Chasing a mammoth target of 222, the Kerala cricketer who had come out to bat in the very first over after having lost the key wicket of opener Ben Stokes took some time to settle down but then went after the Punjab Kings' bowlers once he got set. He brought up the first century of this season and at one point, it appeared as if he would single-handedly take the Royals past the finish line.

However, with 13 needed from the remaining six deliveries, youngster Arshdeep Singh bowled an outstanding final over and in the end, despite being taken to the cleaners it was the bowler who had the last laugh as he had an in-form Sanju Samson caught at the boundary by Deepak Hooda on the final ball of the contest. Sanju Samson was dismissed for a quickfire 63-ball 119 at a strike rate of 188.89 including 12 boundaries and seven maximums as the 2008 winners fell short by five runs after being restricted to 217/7 from their 20 overs. The RR skipper was adjudged the Man of the Match for his valiant knock which ended up in a losing cause.

