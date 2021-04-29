Rajasthan Royals Becomes 1st IPL Team To Donate For India's COVID Fight, Gives Rs 7.5 Cr

Contributing to India's battle against the deadly second COVID-19 wave, Rajasthan Royals have announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores towards COVID relief on Thursday. The donation comes after several players, led by Pat Cummins, have made humble donations to battle the crisis caused by the virus amidst reports of oxygen shortage and other drugs. The funds have been raised by the players and team owners along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT), the franchise said on Thursday in a release.

The amount raised will act as aid to tackle the current crisis and provide medical oxygen amid the scarcity. Pointing out that the funds raised will be focussed on the state of Rajasthan, the franchise said that it would provide help pan India as well.

"BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives - especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust's founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency 'Oxygen for India' appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospitals are under strain," Rajasthan Royals' official statement read.

Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 milion from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst.



Complete details ðŸ‘‡#RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021

Brett Lee contributes 1 BTC

Following the footsteps of Australian pacer Pat Cummins, former cricketer Brett Lee came forward to help India in its battle against COVID-19 as the country grapples with the lethal second wave. The former Australia speed gun, who is in India as a part of Star Sports' commentary team for the IPL, said that he would donate 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. Taking to Twitter, Lee thanked Pat Cummins for taking the step as he announced his contribution to the battle against COVID-19 as he remarked that India has always been a 'second home' for him.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times," Lee wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday as he announced his contribution.

At a time when several Australian players have pulled out of the IPL 2021 owing to COVID concerns, Australian speedster Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have struggled to go big in the ongoing IPL 2021. Despite a change in the the leadership, team management and squad composition, they have managed to win to win only two games of the 5 that they have played so far. Sanju Samson has also been deprived of the top players as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have pulled out of the tournament due to injuries while Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye also opted out midway. The team holds the 7th position on the IPL 2021 points table and has a net rate of -0.264. The Royals are currently facing fourth-placed Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.