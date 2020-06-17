Rajasthan Royals Immediately Blocks Follower For Racial Abuse Towards One Of Their Players

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals issued a statement on their Twitter handle on Tuesday where they made it clear that racism won't be tolerated. The Rajasthan-based franchise claimed that they had blocked a user for a highly objectionable tweet that aimed at racially abusing a Rajasthan Royals player in a reply to one of their tweets.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals say they won't tolerate racism

Rajasthan Royals wrote in a tweet that they noticed a highly objectionable tweet, followed by which they reported it and blocked the individual immediately. The franchise made it apparent that diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals and racism of any form will not be tolerated.

We spotted a highly objectionable & disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported & blocked the individual immediately.



Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 16, 2020

Last month, George Floyd, an African-American man, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis. The incident took place on May 25 and its video spread like wildfire on social media. In the little footage, a white police officer can be seen pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, until he breathed his last. The George Floyd death resulted in a massive 'Black Lives Matter' movement all over the world.

Social media was abuzz with the Black Lives Matter movement as a lot of athletes have come out and spoken about racism that they have faced in their lives or careers. Earlier this month, the Darren Sammy racism news went viral after the cricketer posted a video on his Twitter handle in which he spoke about a Hindi racial slur being used against him during his stint in the IPL in the mid-2010s.

In the video, Darren Sammy said he was called 'Kalu' by a few of his teammates and that he only came to know about the racist tone attached to the word after watching a comedy show recently. The all-rounder had also said that he would be confronting his former SRH teammates, asking explanation for using the word 'Kalu'. And on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to confirm that one of his former teammates had an ‘interesting’ conversation with him. He also stated that he was assured the player operated from a ‘place of love’.

Racism in cricket was also seen last year when Rajasthan Royals' England pacer Jofra Archer was subjected to racial abuse from a fan in the crowd during a Test match in New Zealand. The fan was subsequently banned by New Zealand Cricket after an investigation.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAJASTHAN ROYALS TWITTER