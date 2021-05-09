Rajasthan Royals Extend Support To Chetan Sakariya As Pace Prodigy Loses Father To COVID

Extending support to Chetan Sakariya, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals expressed their condolences to the budding pacer as he lost his father, Kanjibhai Sakariya, to COVID-19. Sakariya, who shot up the ranks in the IPL 2021 with his fiery pace, has had a tough couple of months. The 22-year-old had lost his brother earlier due to COVID-19, at a time when he was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament whereas his father was diagnosed during his recent IPL stint.

Taking to Twitter, the Royals said that the franchise is in touch with the youngster and is providing 'all possible support' to him and his family. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also wished strength for Sakariya and his family to cope up with their loss.

It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today.



We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 9, 2021

My heart goes out to Chetan and his family. May God give them strength to cope with this loss. Stay strong @Sakariya55🙏 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 9, 2021

Reports had also suggested that his father's treatment was being funded by the 22-year-old through the money that he was earning from IPL 2021. He had only received his part payment from IPL 2021 which he transferred home to save his father's life. Notably, Sakariya's father was a tempo driver before he left his job two years ago.

Chetan Sakariya's journey

Notably, the Saurashtra player's tragedy had come to light after he openly slammed people demanding the cancellation of the IPL 2021 tournament revealing that it was the only source of income for his family. The cricketer had revealed that if not for IPL, he would not be able to afford treatment for his COVID-19 positive father. Previously it was revealed that Sakariya did not even own a pair of shoes until his trials at the MRF Pace Foundation. It was Sheldon Jackson who gave him his own shoes when he dismissed him in nets. The cricketer was banking on IPL 2021 to turn his fortunes.

Chetan Sakariya was bought by the Rajasthan Royals during the mini-auction held this year for an amount of Rs.1.20 crore. During the course of the league, he scalped 7 wickets in the 7 matches that he played in the season. The speedster had made his debut in competitive cricket during the 2017-18 Indian domestic home season and later turned up for Saurashtra in 15 first-class matches, one List A match, and 16 T20s.

