Rajasthan Royals Have Special Offer For Fans Despite No IPL 2021; More Details Revealed

Ever since the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to a halt due to the Covid-19 crisis, franchises have tried their best to keep their fans informed about the latest IPL news via their social media handles. Several franchises have posted about their best IPL moments or about their favourite cricketers. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals has come up with a special offer for their fans.

IPL news: Rajasthan Royals sports management course offered to fans

Rajasthan Royals has partnered once again with Australia's Deakin University this year to promote sports marketeers. The joint venture will offer an online Certificate Programmes in Sports Marketing that is aimed to provide online educational opportunities at a time when online access is key. The joint venture offers two programmes: "Sports Marketing Foundation" and "Sports Marketing Advanced."

As per their guidelines, both courses are self-paced and can be completed within 4-6 weeks. The Foundation programme will require 3-4 hours of work per week while the Advanced programme will require 5-6 hours per week. Students will also receive an online certificate upon the completion of the course. For more details about the Rajasthan Royals sports management course, one can log on to https://www.rajasthanroyals.com/education?utm_source=Twitter,%20Instagram,%20Facebook,%20Whatsapp&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Deakin

IPL news: Jofra Archer injury and Ben Stokes injury

Rajasthan Royal fans will be disappointed to know that their star pacer Jofra Archer has faced yet another setback. Previously, the English star pacer was forced to remain out of action for a considerable amount of time due to an elbow injury and a subsequent hand injury, which forced him also to skip the 14th edition of the IPL. The latest Jofra Archer injury update seems another serious one as the 26-year old may need to undergo surgery for his right elbow.

As a result, he has also been ruled out of the England vs New Zealand Test series. The 26-year old could also be in doubt for the subsequent series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India if he does indeed require surgery. Surgery will require him to undergo a comprehensive rehabilitation routine before returning to competitive cricket.

The Jofra Archer injury blow is a major blow for England's squad as all-rounder Ben Stokes is also expected to miss a number of matches because of a broken finger. The Ben Stokes injury took place while the all-rounder was taking a catch in an IPL 2021 match. Meanwhile, there is no IPL news as to when the marquee tournament will be rescheduled.