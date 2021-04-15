Rajasthan Royals Hilariously Roast Delhi Capitals In Banter Before IPL 2021 Northern Derby

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with each other in their IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While DC will be eyeing back-to-back wins, RR will be eager to register their first two points of this season.

Before the two teams take to the field for the high-voltage northern derby, both of them were involved in a hilarious Twitter banter with Rajasthans royally getting the better of their northern rivals.

RR & DC's exciting Twitter banter leaves fans in splits

It so happened that the inaugural edition's champions had given a quirky reply to last year's finalists. The Delhi-based franchise had made fun of the Royals on Twitter after their previous IPL encounter back in October last year. Delhi had posted a still from what seems to be a commercial that has three confused people. DC then took a subtle jibe at RR's brand manager as well as admin and then captioned the image as 'Next time, let's just do a simple tweet like 'All the best' before every game'.

However, the former champions did not let bygones be bygones and made a statement just hours before their IPL 2021 encounter. Rajasthan took to the micro-blogging site and made fun of their northern rivals by posting an image of the WordPad in which they wished the Sanju Samson-led side 'All The Best' along with a smiley emoji.

Even the fans came forward and had a hearty laugh after having gone through this tweet. Here are some of the reactions.

If Thug has a twitter Id : @rajasthanroyals — jegan (@jegan11098) April 15, 2021

Admin vs Admin ðŸ¤£ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘ — Cricpj (@Cricpj1) April 15, 2021

Top club, top admins ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜ — frank (@franklinnnmj) April 15, 2021

Our admin is best admin â¤ï¸ — GABBARðŸš« (@call_me_papa_ji) April 15, 2021

Delhi Capitals had handed a 13-run defeat to the Rajasthan Royals during their last meeting on October 14, 2020, and had also emerged victorious during their reverse fixture clash of the same season by an emphatic 46 runs five days ago. Rajasthan finished the 2020 edition as the wooden-spooners whereas, Delhi qualified for their maiden final but were outclassed by defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament-decider.

Sanju Samson is leading RR this season after the franchise had parted ways with Australian Test batting mainstay Steve Smith. Youngster Rishabh Pant has been roped in as DC's stand-in-captain in the ongoing edition after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

