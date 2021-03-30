Rajasthan Royals Impressed With Marcus Rashford, England Cricketer Jofra Archer's Bromance

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford enjoys a healthy relationship with England cricketer Jofra Archer. Their bromance was on display recently when Rashford was quizzed about his favourite cricketer and he did not shy away from mentioning Archer. The bromance has caught the attention of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals, who are impressed with the duo's friendship.

Rajasthan Royals laud Marcus Rashford Jofra Archer bromance

Rashford took to Twitter to answer some intriguing questions from the fans. Among the various queries that caught the attention of the Twitterati was one that quizzed him about his favourite cricketer. Interestingly, the Man United striker was quick to tag Jofra Archer to suggest he's been his favourite cricketer for quite a while.

The response has caught the attention of Rajasthan Royals, the franchise for which Jofra Archer is set to play in the IPL beginning Friday, April 9, 2021. The official Twitter handle of the IPL giants tweeted an image of the Marcus Rashford Jofra Archer duo, with a caption to claim that game has recognised game.

This isn't however the first time that Marcus Rashford has expressed his fondness for the England cricket star. Following his exceptional performance and exploits with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL last season, Archer was awarded the MVP award. The England cricket team's official Twitter handle lauded the 25-year-old's efforts in the competition. Rashford could not hold on as he quoted the tweet to congratulate the English pacer.

Jofra Archer injury update: Pacer undergoes surgery

Archer participate in England's tour of India, encompassing tests, T20 international but missed out on the One Day International series. The bowler had cut his hand while cleaning a fish tank at his home in England back in January. Despite the injury, he participated in England's tour of the sub-continent, playing two of the four tests, apart from participating in every game of the five-match T20I series.

Archer has now undergone surgery for the elbow injury. Confirming the same while speaking to Radio 5, England's director of cricket Ashley Giles has suggested that the bowler underwent surgery on Monday. He is expected to miss out on the opening few fixtures of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures

Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their IPL campaign on Monday, April 12. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, Rajasthan Royals will battle it out with Punjab Kings in their opener, which is to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Their clash against Punjab Kings will be followed up by the game against Delhi Capitals three days later at the same venue.

Image courtesy: Jofra Archer Instagram