Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler Withdraws His Name From The Second Leg Of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced that England's wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will not take part in the remainder of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 slated to take place in the UAE. This comes as a massive jolt for Rajasthan Royals' franchise as England's all-rounder Ben Stokes is on indefinite leave from cricket. Meanwhile, fans who are shocked and wondering why did Joss Buttler opt-out of IPL 2021 will be answered below.

Why did Joss Buttler opt out of IPL 2021?

As per Rajasthan Royals' official announcement, Jos Buttler has withdrawn his name from the IPL 2021 Phase 2 as he and his wife Louise are expecting a second child soon. Currently, Jos Buttler is part of England's Test squad which is taking on India in the five-match Test series. Rajasthan Royals also wished Jos Buttler's wife and the cricketer on its Twitter handle.

Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon.



We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily. 💗 pic.twitter.com/rHfeQTmvvg — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 21, 2021

Rajasthan Royals' star Ben Stokes not likely to play IPL 2021 Phase 2

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes before the India-England Test series withdrew his name and went on an indefinite break from all forms of cricket. As per England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Ben Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the LV= Insurance Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month. Earlier, Stokes injured his thumb during the opening game of IPL 2021 and therefore, went back to England.

Currently, Sanju Samson-led squad Rajasthan Royals is in the fifth position in IPL 2021 points table.

Rajasthan Royals acquire Stake Of Barbados Tridents in CPL 2021

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals announced that it acquired stakes in the Barbados Tridents ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. As per Rajasthan Royal's official website, the two-time CPL champions will be rebranded as the Barbados Royals, a partner franchise of the RR. Notably, it is not the first time an IPL franchise has acquired stakes in the CPL. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had acquired Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel and renamed it Trinbago Knight Riders.

(Image Credits: AP/@rajasthanroyals/Twitter)