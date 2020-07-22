Rajasthan Royals On The Way To Build 'largest-ever Fan Army' Amongst All Teams In IPL 2020

Doubts over the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 taking place have finally been put to rest after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to postpone this year's World Cup T20 in Australia following a meeting on Monday. The BCCI now has a chance to conduct the tournament during the September-November window.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Lauded On Twitter For Commitment After Saving Four At Long-on Off Own Bowling

The tournament is usually played with passionate fans watching the match inside the stadium. But this time around, the tournament will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the tournament now heading to UAE, IPL side Rajasthan Royals (RR) is looking to build the largest fan army both digital and on-ground among all IPL teams.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Tie Up With BCCI To Offer Sports Marketing Course For IPL Players

Rajasthan Royals plans to build fan army ahead of IPL 2020

According to a report in InsideSport, Rajasthan Royals plans to tag their biggest fans as 'Super Royals' by zeroing on a selected group of 20 individuals who have been Rajasthan Royals supporters all through. The report states that the Rajasthan Royals wants the world to know that their fans are vociferous.

Super chants from our Super Royals! ✍️💗

🗣️ Join our official Facebook fan group and #HallaBol louder than before: https://t.co/f9rcous6Ls pic.twitter.com/fdKHhZnm9u — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 21, 2020

As per the report, RR want other teams to take notice and if possible, even feel intimidated by the sheer presence of the Super Royals, who will grow in number in the years to come. While RR's vision is to build the largest fan army, their main objective is to give the Super Royals a platform to voice their opinions and show their support on a larger scale than ever before.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Tests Negative For COVID-19 Again, Ends Self-isolation For Training: Report

IPL 2020: Benefits for Rajasthan Royals fans

The IPL franchise will also provide special benefits for the fans as they plan to provide them with Royals merchandise. Apart from Merchandise, the leaders will have regular access to some members of the Royals management. They can be part of video calls with players and the team management on a few occasions; RR will be reviewing their performances regularly and have a recognition-cum-reward plan as well. The top performer could visit one of the Royals camps. Some of the others can attend the Colts/Sparks or school tournaments as well.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Fined With An Undisclosed Amount By ECB For Breaching Bio-secure Protocols

IPL 2020 heads to the UAE?

With the cancellation of T20 World Cup in Australia, India and international cricketers will now get a chance to play the entire IPL 2020 tournament. As per the latest development, the cash-rich league is likely to be played in UAE as coronavirus is yet to be controlled in India. Recently, the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel while speaking to Republic TV, has said that the BCCI has written to the central government, seeking its permission to hold the IPL in the UAE between the end of September and the first week of November.The official IPL dates are expected to be announced on Friday.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer likely to play entire IPL 2020

With T20 World Cup getting postponed, Rajasthan Royals is likely to have England players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer available for the entire tournament. With England team not scheduled to play any matches during the October-November window, both Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be free to play the entire tournament. Back in April, Ben Stokes had said that he hopes to play in the IPL 2020 if the tournament is played, in an interview with the BBC . He said that he is not toning down his preparations for the tournament and expects to be available for the entire tournament.

(COVER IMAGE: RAJASTHAN ROYALS / INSTAGRAM)