Rajasthan Royals Pacer Chetan Sakariya Loses Father To COVID-19

In an unfortunate incident, Rajasthan Royals young gun Chetan Sakariya lost his father on Sunday due to COVID-19. Post the suspension of IPL 2021, Sakariya had rushed back home to Vartej, Gujarat to attend to his father -- Kanjibhai who was battling COVID-19 for almost a week prior to the suspension.

Reports had also suggested that his father's treatment was being funded by the 22-year-old through the money that he was earning from IPL 2021. He had only received his part payment from IPL 2021 which he transferred home to save his father's life. Notably, Sakariya's father was a tempo driver before he left his job two years ago.

Rajasthan Royals team management while confirming the development said, "It is unfortunate and our prayers with the family at this time."

It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today.



We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 9, 2021

Chetan Sakariya's journey

Notably, the Saurashtra player's tragedy had come to light after he openly slammed people demanding the cancellation of the IPL 2021 tournament revealing that it was the only source of income for his family. The cricketer had revealed that if not for IPL, he would not be able to afford treatment for his COVID-19 positive father.

The year has been particularly harsh on Chetan Sakariya who had just months ago lost his brother. He was busy with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when his brother passed away. Previously it was revealed that Sakariya did not even own a pair of shoes until his trials at the MRF Pace Foundation. It was Sheldon Jackson who gave him his own shoes when he dismissed him in nets. The cricketer was banking on IPL 2021 to turn his fortunes.

Chetan Sakariya was bought by the Rajasthan Royals during the mini-auction held this year for an amount of Rs.1.20 crore. During the course of the league, he scalped 7 wickets in the 7 matches that he played in the season. The speedster had made his debut in competitive cricket during the 2017-18 Indian domestic home season and later turned up for Saurashtra in 15 first-class matches, one List A match, and 16 T20s.

