Rajasthan Royals Pacer Jaydev Unadkat To Donate 10% Of IPL Salary Towards COVID-19 Relief

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Friday announced that he was donating 10 per cent of his Indian Premier League (IPL) salary to help arrange medical resources for those who had been affected in the second wave of COVID-19.

Sharing a video message, the RR bowler stated that he was privileged to be playing cricket in IPL 2021 while the nation reeled under the effects of the pandemic adding, "Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter, I know how privelege we are in this position to play cricket. I also know how painful a personal loss can be and worrying it can be to witness your close ones fighting for their lives."

"I am not saying that it is right or wrong to play cricketer at this moment. But honestly, it is difficult to stay away from family in this situation. We should help each other in whatever way we can, I am contributing my part as well. Please get vaccinated whenever you can. Take care and stay safe everyone," he stated.

I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/XvAOayUEcd — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 30, 2021

RR contributes 7.5 crores to COVID-19 battle

Yesterday Unadkat's team - Rajasthan Royals became the first IPL 2021 team to announce a contribution towards COVID relief. The donation of Rs 7.5 crore came after several players, led by Pat Cummins, made humble donations to battle the health crisis amidst reports of oxygen shortage and other COVID-19 drugs. The funds have been raised by the players and team owners along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT), the franchise said on Thursday in a release.