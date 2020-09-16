IPL 2020: RR Pacer Jaydev Undakat Reveals Why This Year's Tournament Will Be Different

Rajasthan Royals spearhead Jaydev Unadkat has admitted that life inside a bio-secure bubble isn't "easy" and the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be different. The 2008 champions were the first franchise to reach the UAE on August 21. Upon reaching UAE, all the players were quarantined for six days, and after getting three negative tests for COVID-19, they started training for the IPL.

'IPL will be different this season': Jaydev Unadkat

"IPL will be different this season. There won't be any crowd in the stadium. We have to remain inside the bubble. But to get to play cricket in this time is itself a boon and I am really looking forward to the tournament," Unadkat told ANI. "Life in a bubble is not really easy, to be honest, but we are getting to play cricket and that's one thing which we all love, so no complaints. We have a lot of protocols to follow. We are getting used to it," he added. "I think I had a fantastic domestic season not just personally but as a team as well. We won the Ranji trophy and that gave me a lot of confidence. I keep saying that the last ball that I bowled won us the trophy. Royals have always tried to maintain the balance between youth and experience and is looking the same this year as well. Let's hope we strike the right momentum at the right time," the left-arm seamer further added.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Royals will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. RR will be led by Steve Smith. However, it has been reported that ace all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss the first part of the tournament due to personal issues.

Meanwhile, the Royals would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.

(Image Courtesy: AP) (With ANI inputs)

READ: IPL 2020: RR Coach Exudes Confidence In Jofra Archer's Good Form In White-ball Cricket