Rajasthan Royals Post Hilarious Birthday Wish For Ravi Shastri; Former India Coach Replies

Ahead of their all-important IPL 2022 qualifier 2 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) extended their birthday wishes to Ravi Shastri, the former Indian coach, who turned 60-year-old on Friday. The Men in Blue competed in 76 ODIs, 65 T20Is and 43 Tests under Shastri with an exceptional record.

Rajasthan Royals give Ravi Shastri a hilarious birthday wish

Via their official Twitter handle, Rajasthan Royals made a reference to the famous CRED advertisement that features Ravi Shastri. Since the former Indian head coach can be celebrating his life in the video, RR believe that 'birthday wishes are optional' when one celebrates daily.

Birthday wishes are optional when you celebrate life daily. 🎂



Enjoy your day, @RaviShastriOfc! 🥳🥛 pic.twitter.com/Ibii4ivLMK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022

Don't remember any of this. pic.twitter.com/xDppHjE0iz — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 21, 2022

Ravi Shastri's exceptional record as Team India head coach

Under Ravi Shastri, Team India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25 and lost 13. Not to forget, Shastri and Co also have a good showing in England on their CV. Team India lead the five-match series 2-1 in 2021 and the final match of the series will be played this year.

Another achievement under Shastri's tenure was winning the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia at their home in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is. The bilateral series is where the Men in Blue dominated, but sadly, Shastri and Virat Kohli could not bring the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title home in 2021, which also became Shastri's last assignment.

Rajasthan Royals hope to book place in IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time, in the high-stakes IPL Qualifier-2 on Friday.

Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem to be on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

The IPL caravan moves to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)