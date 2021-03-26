Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Names Indian Cricketer He Wants To Perform Bihu Dance With

With less than two weeks to go for IPL 2021, all the franchises are in the last phase of preparation. Most of the players have joined their respective camps, while few players are yet to join. Recently, Rajasthan Royals shared a video of their team player Riyan Parag on Twitter. Riyan who recently joining the Rajasthan Royals bubble answered few questions of the fans.

It is to be noted, Riyan Parag impressed everyone after his knock helped take the Rajasthan Royals to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium during IPL 2020. Riyan made RR's victory even more memorable as he celebrated this victory with the Bihu dance on the field. His dance video even went viral on social media.

During the question-answer session, Riyan was asked with which player he would like to perform Bihu with? On this, Riyan took the name of India's skipper Virat Kohli. Apart from this, he answered many more interesting questions.

During the question-answer session, Riyan revealed his favourite IPL team to play against. He said, "My favourite IPL team to play against would be Kolkata (Knight Riders) because first, I like playing in Eden. And second, I think they really have top quality quickies."

'Facing Jasprit Bumrah is a nightmare'

Riyan on being asked about the toughest bowler he has faced said, "That’d be very easy. That would be Jasprit Bumrah. I think he is the world’s best. Facing him and scoring against him is a nightmare."

Riyan named Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as his role model. "My role model has always been Virat Kohli. I admire him as a player of course, but even more as a human being. So, it’s Virat Kohli," said Riyan.

Riyan had a spectacular performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy captaining Assam in the T20 tournament. He amassed 261 runs at a strike rate of 141.84 and picked up five wickets.

On being asked about the future of cricket in North-East and Assam, Riyan said, "I think there is a big future there. Just a few weeks ago Rajasthan Royals enrolled a cricket academy there which is going to give all the youngsters in our state a firsthand experience of training under the best coaches in the world and going to the next level"

Riyan also expressed that he would like to borrow Virat Kohli's cover drive and Jos Buttler's scoop shot if he could. RR's youngster finally took the name of India cricket team captain Virat Kohli's on being asked with which player he would like to do Bihu dance with and said 'I wanna make Virat Kohli do Bihu'.

IPL is slated to kick off with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. All the matches will take place at five venues i.e. Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. The final of the tournament will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29th.

(Image Credits: @ParagRiyan/Twitter)