Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Reveals Favourite Cricketer And Most Memorable Autograph

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag has become a household name due to his stint with the franchise. The Assam-based cricketer who was picked by the Royals at the IPL 2019 auction has gone on to establish himself as a prominent member of the side. Besides being an explosive batsman, Parag is more than a handy bowler who can chip in with a couple of overs when required.

Riyan Parag names Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana as his favourite cricketers

The young cricketer, who is renowned for his quirky celebrations, recently conducted a Q&A session on his Instagram handle. During the session, Parag answered a plethora of questions ranging from his personal to professional life. One of the fans asked Parag about his favourite cricketer.

To which Parag replied with a couple of photos featuring Indian captain Virat Kohli and one of the leading Indian women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana. In one photo, Parag is seen involved in a discussion with Kohli after an IPL game whereas another photo shows the young all-rounder posing for a picture with Mandhana. He captioned the story 'The best' with a raising hands emoji.

During the same Q&A session, Parag was asked about the most loved celebrity autograph he has had. In response, Parag shared a photo of his bat which had the autograph of Kohli where the Indian captain had written, "Dear Riyan, Enjoy the game. Good luck." He also captioned the story, "The GOAT of course" along with a goat emoticon, referring to Kohli as the greatest of all time.

Riyan Parag's fascination with Kohli is not new. Time and again, the Rajasthan Royals star has revealed how he idolises the Indian skipper. Ahead of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals had uploaded a video of Parag's Q&A session. During the session, Riyan had named Kohli as his role model. "My role model has always been Virat Kohli. I admire him as a player of course, but even more as a human being. So, it’s Virat Kohli," said Riyan.

Riyan Parag IPL 2021

The Riyan Parag IPL 2021 stats make for a decent read considering the limited opportunities he got. In seven games, Parag scored 78 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 144.44. He bagged one wicket in the competition at an economy rate of 10.60 and also managed to grab six catches.

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER