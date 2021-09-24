Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Shares Mother's Text Message After Being Trolled By Netizens

While the Rajasthan Royals overcame a very hard-fought match against Punjab Kings to win by just two runs in the Indian Premier League 2021, Royals' Riyan Parag was trolled on social media as he got out after making four runs off just five balls. The trolling wasn't about the score that he made as everyone has off days, it was more about how he got out. Parag was caught out after attempting to hit the helicopter shot and failed as the ball landed straight into Aiden Markram's hands. However, he has now revealed the message that his mother had sent him after the match to make sure he was doing okay and told him to never stop believing in himself.

The message from his mother read, "How are you doing baba? Don't stop believing in your abilities."

IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS recap

Put in to bat, Jaiswal and Lewis gave RR a flying start with the former smashing two successive fours off Shami in the first over and the latter smacking Ishan Porel, also playing his first match, for a six. The West Indies batsman punished Porel for bowling short and wide, blasting four boundaries in the fourth over. Deepak Hooda was then taken to the cleaners as he bled 13 runs.

Arshdeep then produced the breakthrough, deceiving Lewis with a slower ball as Mayank Agarwal took a fine low catch as RR were 57 for one after the powerplay. Rajasthan Royals ended up making 183/4 with Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Mahipal Lomror (43) scoring the bulk of the runs for the team. For Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) did the majority of the damage.

