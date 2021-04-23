Rajasthan Royals Robert B. Weide Tweet Wins IPL 2021 Social Media Battle As Fans Crack Up

Rajasthan Royals' poor start to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) continued with yet another loss to the unbeaten Royal Challengers on Thursday night in Mumbai. The Sanju Samson-led side was handed a crushing 10-wicket loss by RCB courtesy pf a fine unbeaten century from opener Devidutt Padikkal (101*) and an unbeaten half-century from skipper Virat Kohli (72*).

Following the crushing loss, RR are now languishing at the bottom of the points table and were also brutally trolled online. While RR IPL memes were all over Twitter following their loss, however, it was Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle that stole the limelight with their ability to laugh at themselves despite the crushing loss.

Rajasthan Royals Robert B. Weide tweet

The Rajasthan Royals Twitter admin showed a sarcastic side following the team's defeat. The RR admin sharing the popular meme format, ‘Directed by Robert B. Weide’ without any accompanying text. The Rajasthan Royals Robert B. Weide tweet echoed the sentiments of RR fans about how they felt following their team's poor performance. Here's the Rajasthan Royals tweet:

The idea of the 'Robert B. Weide’ tweet was taken from a popular American Comedy show that runs on HBO, called ‘Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm’. The Robert B. Weide videos usually start with a clip that has a dramatic ending where it abruptly cuts to the end credits showing, “Directed by Robert B. Weide”, accompanied by a comedic carnival song from the show. Robert B. Weide served as principal director and an executive producer of Larry David's HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

RR IPL memes for Robert B. Weide tweet

RR on Social Media RR on Ground pic.twitter.com/2C9CroTJDu — Vinit (@vinit_2283) April 22, 2021

Mujhe Dekhna hi nhi hai ab ðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/X6tQfXfnpb — à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤® #RR (@nawaabshahab) April 22, 2021

RR fans at the end of every match. pic.twitter.com/4iYrZ6DivP — Shrawan Patel (@skchoudhary51) April 22, 2021

IPL 2021 points table

RCB's win over RR on Thursday takes them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have 6 points each but it is the Men in Yellow who are second on the points table due to a better net run rate than Delhi Capitals. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are fourth with 4 points and have an opportunity to leapfrog Delhi Capitals to the third spot if they beat Punjab Kings by a huge margin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are 5th on the points table and are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders on the 6th spot. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals take the 7th and 8th spots on the table respectively. A win for Punjab Kings over Mumbai Indians will see them climb to the 5th spot for the time being.

