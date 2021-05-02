Rajasthan Royals Rope In SA Pacer Gerald Coetzee as A Replacement For Liam Livingstone

Rajasthan Royals has been going through a tough time in the IPL 2021 as many of its key players are either injured or have pulled out their names due to the bio-bubble fatigue. Recently, English all-rounder Liam Livingstone left the team squad and returned home citing 'Bio-Bubble' fatigue. Now, the franchise has roped in 20-year-old South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England batter Liam Livingstone.

The right-arm fast bowler from South Africa- Gerald Coetzee has joined the squad, after completing his isolation period, as a replacement for Liam Livingstone who had to return home due to bubble fatigue. Gerald Coetzee was part of the South Africa squads for the 2018 and 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cups in New Zealand and South Africa respectively. The youngster has also represented the Knights in the domestic competition in South Africa with his most recent appearance coming in the CSA T20 Challenge.

Rajasthan Royals Overseas Contingent Decerased To Five

It is to be noted that Rajasthan Royals' overseas roster has decreased to just five, which include Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, and Coetzee. Rajasthan Royals lost its premier fast bowler Jofra Archer before the start of the IPL. Jofra Archer underwent surgery in March and was eventually ruled out of the tournament. English all-rounder Ben Stokes was also ruled out of the IPL 2021 just after RR's inaugural game when he broke a finger of his while taking a catch of Chris Gayle against Punjab Kings.

Australian T20 specialist bowler Andrew Tye pulled out his name from IPL 2021 and returned home as anxiety about the worsening Covid-19 situation in India built up. In the absence of their premier overseas players, RR has been struggling in the Indian Premier League. Infact, Sanju Samson & Co. are at the 7th spot in the IPL points table. They have lost 4 matches out of 6 and have won only 2 in this year's IPL.

Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals on Sunday will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. To change their fortune in the IPL 2021, the SunRisers Hyderabad has relieved David Warner from the leadership role and handed over the captainship to New Zealand's ace batsman Kane Williamson for the remainder of the IPL 2021. On the other hand, Sanju Samson & Co. will be looking to get the crucial two points against bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad. The two sides hold a stiff competition with each other as SRH leads the fixture with seven wins to Rajasthan's six. In the last five encounters, Hyderabad has edged out Rajasthan with three wins to two.

