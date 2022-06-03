Rajasthan Royals Share Late Shane Warne's Message Explaining The 'key To IPL'; WATCH

The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Rajasthan Royals lifting the trophy by beating MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final. The Royals defeated CSK by 3 wickets in the final which was played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on June 1, 2008. The man who played a huge role in the team winning the trophy that season was none other than legendary spinner late Shane Warne. Celebrating the 14th anniversary of the title triumph, RR shared a video of the ‘first Royal’ (Warne) sharing the mantra on IPL success.

'You have to win people's hearts': Shane Warne's mantra for IPL success

The Australian legend passed away in March due to a cardiac arrest while holidaying in Thailand. In the video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals, the veteran leg spinner is heard speaking to the team members and sharing the secret to IPL success.

He can be heard saying:

"The key to IPL what I found out and thought out was the first thing, you have to win the people’s hearts. You have to win the players’ hearts. That’s the first thing you have to do. ".

Since the 2008 victory, Rajasthan Royals took 14 years to reach their second final. The Royals faced Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2022 only to end up as runners-up.

“You have to win people’s hearts.” 💗 pic.twitter.com/UM56pNcMHa — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 1, 2022

Shane Warne almost quit Rajasthan Royals before the start of IPL 2008

Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals journey lasted for four years from 2008 to 2011 during which he played 55 matches and picked up 57 wickets. However, things would have been a lot different had the Aussie quit the team in 2008. According to Warne's autobiography, the spinner offered to resign as captain and head coach due to owners' interference in squad selection.

In his book, Warne stated that he told Manoj Badale that if he continued to interfere with team selection, he would return his money. Warne stated that he was not comfortable with the thought of hidden favouritism since it would have harmed the team's environment.

Warne wrote, “If I put Asif in that group, they’ll know he’s not good enough and that he’s there because of some hidden favouritism. At that point, I’ll lose them. So if you want Asif in the squad, that’s fine, but I’ll give you your money back – I don’t want to be part of it.’ ‘Are you serious?’ asked Manoj (Badale). ‘I’m deadly serious,’ I said. ‘Let me sleep on it,”