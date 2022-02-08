Rajasthan Royals Shares Video Of Unique Shot Played By Indian Batter In IPL 2013; WATCH

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, February 8, took a trip down memory lane to one of their matches back in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although it was a season where the likes of Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were allegedly involved in spot-fixing scandals, they progressed quite a bit and lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2.

The match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata turned out to be a cliffhanger, however, towards the end, the Mumbai-based team qualified for the final after winning the game by four wickets with one ball remaining. In the meantime, one of the shots during the game caught a lot of traction.

Your childhood was awesome if you remember this. 😍pic.twitter.com/QTYE6aD9Ln — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 8, 2022

Malinga's trademark yorker thwarted for a boundary

The day of the match in concern was not a great one for Lasith Malinga, who was then at the peak of his powers. Malinga picked up one wicket on the day but went for 43 runs in his quota of four overs. In the final over of RR's innings, he conceded 18 runs. He spared three singles to start after which things fell apart for him. In the fourth ball of the last over, Dishant Yagnik flicked him over the square-leg region for a classy four.

Malinga went for his trademark yorker, but Yagnik went deep into his crease. The batter used the depth of the crease, converted the delivery into a half-volley and then used his wrists to good effect for the boundary.

MI wins on the back Yagnik's cameo

The left-handed Yagnik went so much back that he played the shot from behind the stumps. Yagnik's 31-run cameo off 17 balls made sure the Royals posted a competitive target of 166 for MI to track down.

MI had their fair share of stutters in their run-chase. Dwayne Smith and Aditya Tare's 70-run stand for the opening wicket laid the platform for the Rohit Sharma-led team. Smith went on to score 62 off 44 with six fours and two sixes.

Smith also put on 55 for the second wicket with Dinesh Karthik. MI lost their way a wee bit, but with seven runs needed off four balls, Harbhajan Singh and Rishi Dhawan took Mumbai Indians home.

