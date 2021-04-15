Rajasthan Royals' Social Media Admin Has Odd Request During DC Match, Fans Reply Comically

The Match 7 of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having won the toss, Sanju Samson invited Delhi Capitals to bat first. Rishabh Pant's side could only post a modest total of 147/8 on a pitch which has seen runs galore in the last two games at the venue.

RR vs DC live: Fans miss Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals collapse while chasing 148

Rajasthan got off to an awful start as they lost both openers Manan Vohra (9) and Jos Buttler (2) off Chris Woakes' bowling in the third over of the innings with just 13 runs on the board. The Royals' misery was further compounded in the next over bowled by Kagiso Rabada as their skipper and last match's centurion, Sanju Samson was dismissed for just 4, leaving them reeling at 17/3 after 3.3 overs.

David Miller and Shivam Dube played some meticulous cricket and just when it seemed like the duo was forming a partnership of sort, the latter was dismissed for 2 while trying to execute an expensive drive off Avesh Khan's bowling. Rajasthan were reduced to 36/4 after 8 overs. Twitter was abuzz after Rajasthan Royals' top-order collapsed like a pack of cards.

The official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals also took to Twitter and posted a tweet. Looking at Rajasthan's dreadful situation, the RR Twitter admin wanted fans to sympathize with the team, which is why the franchise asked their fans to send hugs. Here's a look at RR's rare tweet.

Need hugs. Send hugs.



Reply with a GIF ðŸ‘‡ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2021

Several comical reactions poured in on RR's tweet as fans pointed out the decision to release Steve Smith as one of the major reasons behind their horrendous performance. Here's a look at how fans reacted.

Oh yeah , now you don't have this ðŸ to control the innings pic.twitter.com/1eg85YIVDH — Redh45k #45&49ðŸ’ªðŸ˜Ž (@45_49Redh45k) April 15, 2021

Dear Admin,

What does Dube offer?? Mahipal Lomror has been amazing for Rajastan in Ranji Trophy and can't get a game. He should replace Dube next game. Pass this on ðŸ‘€ — Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) April 15, 2021

Rajasthan royals ko ban krne ka time aa gya.

Bahut salon se fans ka dil dukha rhe h — Asif bagwan (@bagwanasif21) April 15, 2021

Kya hai bhai tum bhi kabhi win send karo fans ko ðŸ˜žðŸ˜ž — à¤…à¤œà¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ #RR (@ajmeripoet) April 15, 2021

U still feels hugs gonna win u matches .... Such a looser team and management #DCvsRR #RRvsDC ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Vinay Bhapkar (@vinay_bhapkar) April 15, 2021

RR vs DC live: IPL 2021 live score

At the time of publishing this article, Rajasthan's scoreboard read 104/7 after 15.5 overs. David Miller is batting on 45 whereas Rahul Tewatia is unbeaten on 6. The Royals need another 75 runs from 42 balls to secure a win and get off the mark on IPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will look to break the partnership and bring Rajasthan's tail to the crease.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM