Rajasthan Royals Team Poke Fun At Latest Rahul Dravid Commercial Ahead Of IPL 2021

The Rajasthan Royals team handling the social media of the franchise has shared a quirky post after a Rahul Dravid latest commercial went viral. The legendary Indian Test batsman, who is often known to keep his calm in almost any situation is seen displaying his angry side.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is set to kick off on April 9 with Mumbai Indians locking horns against Royal Challenger Banglore in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With just a few hours left for the IPL 2021 opener, Rahul Dravid CRED promo was released as fans sat back in awe of seeing the batsman in an angry mode.

One of the most prolific run-scorers and a celebrated legend of the game, Rahul Dravid was famous for his cool temperament and ability to remain calm in the most difficult situations. No opposition could unsettle Dravid as the Indian batter continued to remain focused in a zen-like manner and keep his eye on his goal.

The former Indian captain was recently a part of a viral clip in his new advertisement for CRED. Rahul Dravid latest commercial went viral as soon as it was dropped as the cricketer displayed his angry side in the video. He was advertised in a never-seen-before with the former Indian captain seen shouting at people while being stuck in a traffic jam. Fans and celebrities took to social media and expressed their shock at watching Rahul Dravid's angry side. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli also shared the video with the caption: "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai."

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ðŸ¤¯ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

The trend caught up as the Rajasthan Royals team also rode on the wave of Rahul Dravid CRED promo and shared a screengrab from the video and termed it as one of Dravid’s best performances.

Some of Dravid’s best performances ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021

Rahul Dravid's previous IPL team Rajasthan Royals have a new captain for IPL 2021 as Sanju Samson prepares to take charge of the IPL team as a seasoned skipper. They are scheduled to take on Punjab Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on April 12 with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Rahul Dravid net worth

Rahul Dravid's net worth is estimated to be around $23 million according to Sportzwiki. After retirement, the former Indan batter is reportedly earning around â‚¹5 crores per year as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 teams. However, he is expected to pocket more money now that he is the head of the NCA in Banglore. The former Indian captain also endorses various brands like Reebok, Philips, Google, Cred, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen, Skyline Construction, and Gillette