Ramesh Powar Appointed Head Coach Of Indian Women’s Cricket Team After CAC Recommendation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of India's former off-spinner Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Women). The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications.

As per BCCI's official website, the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Indian Women's Team former wicket-keeper Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Team India's former speedster Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Ramesh Powar’s candidature.

Notably, WV Raman who was India's women's team head coach, former coach Ramesh Powar, ex-India players Ajay Ratra and Hrishikesh Kanitkar appeared for virtual interviews conducted by Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday.

As per PTI, one of the candidates was apparently asked about his idea of creating bench-strength once some of the legends call time after the completion of next year's marquee event

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a Bowling Coach.

What The BCCI Advertised?

According to BCCI's advertisement, the applicant must have represented India or any other country at the international level or should be NCA Level 'C' certified coach or should have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 first-class games.

A person, who has experience of coaching an international team for a period of a minimum of one season or a T20 franchise for a minimum of two seasons, can also apply for the post.

In December 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's national team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2020.

