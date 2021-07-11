Ramiz Raja Blasts Pak Over Eng Series Defeat: 'On Richter Scale, The Value Of Shock Is 15'

Ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan, the England team were hampered by the absence of their regular players who were forced in isolation after the emergence of COVID cases in the English camp. With ECB announcing a makeshift squad against Pakistan, the Men in Green were the favourites to clinch the ODI series. However, the script hasn't gone according to the plan for Babar Azam led side who were outplayed by the England team in the first two ODI's as a result of which they have ended up losing the series. Following yet another disappointing performance in the second ODI, former cricketer Ramiz Raja has criticised the national team through his YouTube channel.

Ramiz Raja slams team for below-par batting performance

After bowling out England for 247, Pakistan's batting lineup failed to put up a fight yet again and was bundled out for just 195. Apart from Saud Shakeel, who scored a fighting half-century, other batsmen failed to make big scores. For England, Lewis Gregory bowled really well to pick up 3 wickets while Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton and Matt Parkinson picked up two wickets apiece.

Ramiz Raja called out the Pakistan team for their below-par performance in the first two ODI matches and said “If you map this series defeat on the Richter scale, the value of shock will clock fifteen. It’s a massive blow and I don't understand how one can defend it. It’s England’s No. 2 team, in terms of talent. If you take out Ben Stokes, not a single player of the team that defeated Pakistan would get selected in England’s regular team in near future. We are talking about a glorified county team that has beaten Pakistan. People underestimated them and hoped for an ODI series win in England. But look how the tables have turned that now Pakistan are under the threat of a whitewash."

Ramiz Raja hits out at coaches and overrated players

The cricketer turned commentator further said, "How much more time should be given to the coaches before their performance is judged? Extremely awful selection. Some overrated players keep on playing for Pakistan. I don’t understand how to back this team. We expect them to improve in some areas and learn from their mistakes. But enough is enough. Fans are heartbroken and they have a chance to make big changes in the team otherwise it would be a tough season".

With just one match left before the T20I series, Pakistan will have to learn and work on their mistakes from the first two ODIs. The last match for Pakistan will be all about their pride and the Men in Green would want to do a good job and win the match.