Former Pakistani cricketer, Ramiz Raja, reflected on India’s tragic collapse at the score of 78 in the third Test against England, days after a fiery win at Lord's.

Batting first after winning the toss, Virat Kohli and his team were sent back to the pavilion for a meagre score of 78. The Indian team had a hard time judging the Headingley pitch in Leeds and continuously edged the ball to England keeper Jos Buttler. The world bowed down to veteran England pacer James Anderson, as he removed the Indian trio of KL Rahul, Cheteswar Pujara, and skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking on England’s brilliant bowling effort, Ramiz Raja explained what went wrong for the Indian batting side.

'A team's think tank is a group of intellectual minds who read the pitch before the game'

Speaking on his YoutTube channel ‘Ramiz speaks’, Raja said, “The game of Cricket is full of surprises. If you don’t respect the game and take wise decisions, then your game may not last long. The job of a team’s think tank is to read the pitch correctly. If they read the pitch correctly and provide the captain with the details, it helps the captain to choose the best playing eleven.” India particularly lacked in this department as they never looked settled in the middle, the former cricketer and present-day commentator informed. India chose to bat after winning the toss but never looked like the way they batted at Lord’s.

Speaking on the mental block on the teams from the sub-continent at Headingley, Raja said, “England made the most of the brilliant bowling conditions during the first session by creating relentless pressure, elucidating that they mean business. At Lord’s India was clear about their plans of winning the match, however, this time, England rose to the occasion by making their intentions clear. The plan worked for England after India’s batting tail failed to sustain the way they did at Lord’s. England openers stitched a partnership of more than 100 runs and I think, England will take a lead of at least 200 runs, which will further add to the pressure on India."

Rohit Sharma's 19 runs off 105 balls and Ajinkya Rahane's 18 runs of 54 balls were the only scores by the Indian batting unit to reach double digits. Speaking on India's batting, Raja said, "India’s openers have already proved it in the first two games, now Virat Kohli, Cheteswar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane have to step up their game if India looks for a win in the Headingley Test. Rohit Sharma played a classic defensive innings but at the same time, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli found edges while driving the ball with hard hands."

Raja concluded his video by saying that the Indian batters struggled because they were looking to strike the ball by playing with hard hands. "This is a game of soft hands and the ability to leave the ball outside the off-stump. You have to wait for the ball to be in your zone before going for a shot. You have to be careful. This is difficult because Indian batsmen are looking to strike the ball by playing with hard hands. They play four dor balls and then go for the shot, which is why they end up getting out. The conditions are tough and tomorrow is an important day. If England keeps batting well on Day 2, then the match will probably end on Day 4," he said.

Watch Rameez Raza's video-