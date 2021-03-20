Last Updated:

Ramiz Raja Calls Misbah-ul-Haq 'poor Man's MS Dhoni', Justifies His Reason Behind The Same

Ramiz Raja has called Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq 'poor man's MS Dhoni' as he compared Misbah's coaching style with the latter's captaincy style

Ramiz Raja

Former skipper Ramiz Raja reckons that current Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's coaching style is similar to  Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy methods especially in the way both veterans react after losing a match. However, according to Ramiz, Misbah is not as good as his ex-Indian counterpart due to which he has called the latter 'Poor man's MS Dhoni'.

'He is the poor man’s Dhoni': Ramiz Raja

“Misbah-ul-Haq’s training and upbringing is different. Let me put it this way; he is the poor man’s Dhoni. MS was also restrained and not emotional. Misbah is also like this,” said Raja during an interview with Cricket Baaz on their official YouTube channel.

Giving further clarification on the same, the 1992 World Cup winner mentioned that Misbah has to take a new direction because there is a need to set the GPS right for cricket in Pakistan because aggression is in their DNA. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added he reckons that at times, the Pak coach gets too protective and cagey as soon as the Men In Green end up losing a match. Furthermore, the veteran cricket pundit also added that Pakistan should not be afraid of hiccups and setbacks.

The road ahead for the Men In Green

The Champions Trophy holders will be hoping to make a tremendous impact in the next two months as they will be in Africa for away bilateral series against South Africa, and, Zimbabwe respectively.

Pakistan will be touring the 'Rainbow Nation' for three ODIs and four T20Is that will be played between April 2-16. The matches will be contested at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, and the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Babar Azam & Co. will then be heading to the other side of the African continent i.e. Zimbabwe in April-May to play two Tests and three T20Is. As of now, the official dates for the same have not been confirmed. 

 

