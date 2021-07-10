Ramiz Raja Cites Hardik Pandya's Example After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss Against England

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja has slammed the country's national cricket team after they were humiliated by a third-string England side in the first ODI on Thursday. The cricketer-turned commentator highlighted Shadab Khan's inability to score runs in the lower-order, saying "I don't understand his role in the side?" Raja said he doesn't understand whether Shadab's role in the side is that of a saviour or a power-hitter? Raja stated a player like Shadab should have a profile like Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who does power-hitting. However, the 1992 World Cup-winning player also acknowledged that Shadab's batting is going through a "rusty period" and that his power-hitting has gone missing.

Raja also hit out at Pakistani bowlers for failing to apply pressure on England bowlers. Raja said the aura of Pakistani bowlers is such that even out-of-form players regain their form. Raja said Pakistani bowlers had no plans and were just pitching wherever they could instead of maintaining the correct line and length. Calling it another "ordinary" performance by the Pakistan cricket team, Raja said the fans would be very disappointed with the team. Raja reckoned the team still has a chance to make a quick turnaround in the next two ODI matches, which will be a must-win for Pakistan in order to win the series.

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI

As far as the match is concerned, England's new-look team beat Pakistan by 9 wickets as chased down an easy target of 142 runs in 21.5 overs. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Debutant Saqib Mahmood provided an early breakthrough to England as he dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq for a golden duck. He then picked the world's number one ODI batsman Babar Azam in the same over. After the fall of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's wicket, the entire batting lineup faltered like a house of cards.

Fakhar Zaman finished as top-scorer for Pakistan as he scored 47 runs before getting dismissed off a soft delivery. Saqib Mahmood was star of the show as he picked 4 wickets for England in his debut match. Craig Overton and Matthew Parkinson picked two wickets each, while L Gregory picked 1 wicket. Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley finished the game for England as they notched a 122-run partnership together. Malan and Crawley scored 68 and 58 runs respectively to help secure a lead in the three-match series.

(Image Credit: HardikPandya/FB/RamizRaja/Twitter/PTI)

