Ex-Pak Player Ramiz Raja Claims He Has The Payslip Of India's 1983 World Cup-winning Squad

Ramiz Raja has posted a screenshot and claimed that they are the payslips of the Indian team after their famous 1983 World Cup triumph. Team India who were then considered as the underdogs of the game scripted a fairytale win to lift their maiden World Cup.

'Had to reproduce this': Ramiz Raja

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ramiz posted a screenshot of India's 1983 World Cup-winning members right from the then skipper Kapil Dev to the then team manager Bishan Singh Bedi and the amount that they had received supposedly as prize money. Raja had also put a caption below the screenshot that says it is the payslip of the Indian squad that had played in the 83 World Cup. The 1992 World Cup winner then mentioned that he had to reproduce that payslip and at the same time would also try to get a copy of what the Pakistani players were paid for the Indian tour in the 1986-87 season.

Recalling his playing days, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added that he had got Rs 55000 after having played five Test matches and six One Day Internationals.

Had to reproduce this... will try to get a copy of what we got paid for the Indian tour in 86-87. I remember it to this date what I got: played 5 Tests and 6 ODI’s and got paid Rs 55000. pic.twitter.com/kbmGMkVGqE — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 26, 2020

When India ended the Caribbean supremacy

India were bundled out for 183 after they were put in to bat by the then Windies skipper Clive Lloyd as Krishnamachri Srikkanth top-scored with 36.

Chasing a paltry total of 184, the Indian bowlers ensured that they applied brakes on the West Indian run chase as they lost their top-order early on. Opener Gordon Greenidge was castled of a dream delivery by Balwinder Sandhu. However, Sir Vivian Richards, who was adjudged the Man of the Match in the 1979 World Cup final, decided to take matters into his own hands and take the Windies to their third successive world title. Nonetheless, skipper Kapil Dev took a great running catch by covering a lot of distance to send back Richards.

Even though the Caribbean tail-enders tried to show some resistance, it was just not enough as they were eventually bundled out for 140 after the legendary Mohinder Amarnath had trapped the last man Michael Holding plumb in front of the wicket to register arguably the biggest win in the history of world cricket as India won the contest by 43 runs and thereby, ended the Caribbean supremacy.

READ: Kris Srikkanth Recalls Kapil Dev's Motivational Words Before WI's Run Chase In 83 WC Final