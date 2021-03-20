Ramiz Raja Compares Ravi Shastri To Imran Khan, Calls 80s' Indian Team 'Not So Aggressive'

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian cricket team. From entertaining fans during his playing days to capture the attention of the viewers with his commentary, the 58-year-old had established himself as a prominent name in Indian cricket. Moreover, he currently is the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, and his stint with the national side has paid dividends. Ex-Pakistan cricketer and popular cricket presenter Ramiz Raja recently revealed how he felt Shastri was considered as a misfit in the Indian team back in his playing days.

Ramiz Raja claims Ravi Shastri wanted to be like Imran Khan

Pakistan's cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja, has on several occasions, expressed his admiration for Ravi Shastri. After India's triumphant Test series victory in Australia, Raja has lauded the Indian head coach for guiding his side to a momentous win by countering all the barriers successfully. Speaking to a leading Indian publication, the ex-Pakistan cricketer shared insights from Ravi Shastri's playing days.

Known for his flamboyance approach on the field, the all-rounder has several match-winning performances to his name that are still etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts. On the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja revealed that when Pakistan played against Ravi Shastri, they felt that he was a misfit in the Indian line-up. He pointed out that Shastri had an aggressive approach, which was contrary to the rest of the Indian players at that time.

Ramiz Raja mentioned how the cricketer-turned-coach would always be ready to take up any challenge and was also ready to bat in any position for the team. Because of his body language, several Pakistani players thought that he wanted to be like Imran Khan, as per Raja. He also went on to add that his attitude has reaped dividends for Indian cricket as well. With Virat Kohli also known for his go-getter attitude, his association with Shastri has helped the side in establishing themselves as a force to reckon with in world cricket.

India vs England 5th T20 live streaming info

The India vs England 5th T20 will be played on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the contest. The live streaming of the game will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:00 PM (IST).

After a nail-biting finish in the 4th T20I and the series evenly poised, #TeamIndia will take on England in the final T20I.



Who do you reckon will take the ðŸ† home tonight?@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LpvVpaXCk2 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021

Ravi Shastri net worth figure

According to CelebWorth, the Shastri net worth is estimated to be â‚¹57.24 crore. Shastri's salary as the coach of the Indian men's cricket team is reported to have been increased to â‚¹10 crores according to various reports, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the world. Apart from his coaching job, Shastri earns from his advisory role at India Resources Limited, a mining company. He also has a diverse portfolio of investments as any other celebrity would and earns from those as well.

Disclaimer: The above Ravi Shastri net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: AP