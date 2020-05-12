Ramiz Raja Has 'outside-the-box' Idea To Stop Match-fixing In Cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has suggested that cricket could introduce random lie-detector tests to catch players who could be involved in match-fixing in any form. Ramiz Raja's comments come after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handed Umar Akmal a 3-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches. In a separate incident, Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq was suspended for six years from all cricket-related activities after being found guilty of breaching the ACB’s anti-corruption code.

Umar Akmal ban: Ramiz Raja suggests random lie detector tests to curb corruption after Umar Akmal, Shafiqullah Shafaq bans

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Former Pakistan cricketer turned commentator Ramiz Raja has suggested random lie detector tests to catch players who could be involved in match-fixing in any form. Ramiz Raja said that he wished for instruments to calculate player intentions, similar to temperature testing tools amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The former Pakistan cricketer added that lie detectors could easily red flag players who could potentially become match-fixers. Ramiz Raja added that these lie-detectors could be conducted in a similar manner as dope tests are conducted for players.

Ramiz Raja thinks his idea is out of the box, but feels it is necessary to curb the increasing corruption in the sport. The former opener adds that match-fixing has been a nuisance and become difficult to solve with as it is still going on despite several rules, regulations and laws to prevent corruption. Ramiz Raja added that fixers generally attract players in two phases in their careers, right at the beginning or at the end. Ramiz Raja adds that at the start, minds are impressionable, while at the end of their careers, they have nothing to lose.

Umar Akmal ban: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at incompetent PCB

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed PCB for their lenient approach towards Umar Akmal. Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar questioned PCB’s tactics and questioned the governing body for not criminalising match-fixing altogether. The former Pakistani international stated that by criminalising match-fixing, the board will be instilling fear in the minds of cricketers for not cheating their country ever. He stressed on the urgency of the same and even painted PCB and their legal team as “incompetent”.

