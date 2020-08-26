Ramiz Raja Attacks Senior Players As He Highlights Problems In Pak Camp Post Series Loss

Lashing out at the senior players for underperforming against England in the recently concluded Test series, former cricketer Ramiz Raja questioned the management's 'hesitance' to bring in new players into the squad. Raja came down heavily at the Pakistan camp and remarked that 'experimentation' and 'ruthless strong decisions' are the only way up. Pakistan faced defeat in its third consecutive Test series as it lost the three-match Test series to England 1-0.

'Problems in the Pakistan camp'

Speaking in a video for his YouTube channel, cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja said, "There are problems in the Pakistan camp, not just of late but from a while now as far as away tours are concerned. This year we lost to South Africa, Australia and now England. We compete in the first Test but progressively our form tapers off as the series progresses."

Pakistan had snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the first Test due to the lack of intent and attack as Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes came out to bat in the last innings of the game. The second match ended in a draw as the weather played spoilsport while the third match witnessed a complete dominance by the English side. However, skipper Azhar Ali found his way back to be amongst the run-scorers as he notched up a hard-fought century.

“What is the role of senior players? Will they keep on failing and will we still keep playing them? Why are we hesitant to bring in new players, especially batsmen? Decision making has to be strong. Experimentation and ruthless strong decision is the only way up,” Raja, who has also captained Pakistan, expressed.

Heaping praise on James Anderson for registering his 600th Test wicket, the former Pakistan skipper equated the veteran speedster's performance to someone who has successfully climbed Mount Everest. “James Anderson got his 600th wicket by dismissing Azhar Ali and became the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets. His performance is like someone who has successfully climbed Mount Everest. James Anderson gave respect to Test cricket and thus he got respect in return. He wanted to become a great Test player and so he became,” Raja said.

