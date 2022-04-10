Ramiz Raja Likely To Step Down As PCB Chairman After Imran Khan’s Ouster, Reports State

In a key political development, Ramiz Raja is likely to step down as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman after Imran Khan lost the no-trust motion in the National Assembly, Pakistani media reported citing sources. Ramiz Raja, who is considered close to the ex-Prime Minister, may announce his resignation after meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai, Geo News reported citing a Pakistani publication.

The ex-Pakistani cricketer is in Dubai for talks with ICC. Reportedly, the changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board could be made in the next week. Additionally, changes could be made to the structure of domestic cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Pakistan national team captain Ramiz Raja was elected as the PCB chairman for a three-year term in September 2021. He succeeded Ehsan Mani who stepped down from the position in August 2021. Notably, this is Ramiz's second stint with the PCB. He had earlier served as the Board's chief executive from 2003 to 2004.

The 59-year-old cricketer, who was part of Pakistan's triumphant campaign in the 1992 ODI world cup, is the fourth international cricketer to head PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

Imran Khan ousted

In a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan's Prime Minister through a no-trust motion after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution.

The session was chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ayaz Sadiq after speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from the post. Meanwhile, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has nominated himself for the post of Prime Minister.

In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the house, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post.