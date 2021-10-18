Ramiz Raja Reveals Talks With BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly On 'India-Pak Cricket Relations'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has revealed his discussions with BCCI counterpart Sourav Ganguly after returning from Dubai, where the latest ACC meeting was held.

Raja, while speaking to PCB Digital, said that he held talks with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah on the cricketing relations between India and Pakistan. Raja said that he urged the BCCI officials to work on ways to create a cricketing bond between both nations.

Raja also confirmed that the 2023 Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan in September, weeks before the ICC Cricket World Cup in November-December the same year.

"I met with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meetings. We need to create a cricketing bond, while I have also believed that politics should stay away from the sport as much as possible and this has always been our stance. A lot of work needs to be done to revitalise Pakistan-India cricket but there needs to be some comfort level between the two boards and then we can see how far we can go. So overall, we had a good discussion," Ramiz Raja said in a statement on PCB's website.

Kashmir killings

Raja's statement comes amid the latest calls for India to boycott their T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan, which is scheduled to be played on October 24 in the UAE. The outrage has been caused by the latest killings of civilians by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir.

In the past two weeks, 11 Kashmiris have been killed in terror attacks allegedly sponsored by Pakistan. Of the 11 people who have been killed in the Union Territory, 5 were non-locals and the remaining were Kashmiris.

Earlier, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup can't be called off as commitments have already been made. Shukla clarified that the match is a part of the T20 World Cup, which is being organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), adding that countries can't back out in tournaments like these, once the commitments are made.

Image: PTI/AP