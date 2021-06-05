Ramiz Raja Slams PCB's 'logic' For Fielding Old Players In Upcoming England & WI Series

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja has expressed disappointment and openly criticised the national cricket team's think tank for not getting their selection policies in place.

It so happened that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday had announced the squads for the upcoming away bilateral series against England, and, West Indies respectively and after going through the squad, Ramiz Raja was gutted after noticing that old players were added to it and it made him wonder whether the Pak team is thinking backward.

'What kind of thinking and logic is this?': Ramiz Raja

While interacting on his official YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja went on to say that he is still unable to understand the slotting and the selection of players in Pakistan cricket. Giving further clarification on the same, he said that once a team is selected, a lot of uncapped players are announced which is a good sign for the future but, the issue arises when they are not given a chance to play.

The 1992 World Cup winner then mentioned that the team management then turns its attention towards the recycled players and not only are they recalled to the team but are also made to play. In short, they are preferred over uncapped players according to Ramiz Raja.

"It is like you debut a 36 or a 38-year-old (referring to Tabish Khan) in Zimbabwe against a team like Zimbabwe but you don't give a chance to a 22-year-old. I mean I have not seen this happen anywhere in the world and then you also free him after the Test debut. It's basically a benefit match for him because you did not give him a Test cap with the future in mind. What kind of thinking and logic is this?", Ramiz Raja wondered.

"I will say it again, the biggest problem with Pakistan cricket is that their GPS is not set yet about moving forward," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

