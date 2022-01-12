Ramiz Raja Suggests Unique Way For India-Pakistan To Play Cricket Every Year; Read Here

The Indian and Pakistani cricket teams now only ever face each other if it is a part of the World Cup or a multi-nation tournament. A bilateral series is out of the question given the political heat between the two nations and the last time a series between just the two was organised was back in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India. Now, former cricketer and now Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has suggested a unique way that the two sides could face each other more often.

Ahead of India's T20I match against Pakistan in last year's World Cup, Raja had spoken about the lack of matches between the two nations. And recently he took to Twitter to suggest a way in which the two nations can play more often against each other. He suggested that every year a quadrangular T20I "Super Series" be played between India, Pakistan, England and Australia. He also added that the series be hosted on a rotation basis by the four countries and separate revenue model with profits to be shared on a percentage basis with all ICC members.

"Hello fans. Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year. To be hosted on a rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on a percentage basis with all ICC members. Think we have a winner," wrote Ramiz Raja on Twitter.



The last time the two nations came up against each other was at last year's T20I World Cup. Leading up to the match there were many attacks in Kashmir on Hindus by terrorists and there were calls for the match to be called off. But the match was played and Pakistan came out victorious for the first time in the World Cup against India. After the match, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was abused on social media which included threats against his family. Then skipper Virat Kohli came out in support of Shami and he too was then subjected to online trolling.