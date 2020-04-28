Ramiz Raja Swears At Umar Akmal, Inducts Him Into 'list Of Idiots' For Corrupt Practices

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja urged the nation to pass legislation against corrupt practices in the game of cricket as hew responded to the three-year ban handed to Umar Akmal. After being charged with the anti-corruption code, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned explosive batsman Umar Akmal on Monday for three years. Taking to Twitter, Ramiz Raja reacted to Umar's ban, saying that it was a waste of talent and that jail was the right place for those who indulged in corrupt practices. The former Pakistan cricketer lauded Umar Akmal for joing the list of idiots, referring to the long list of Pakistan players who were banned from the game due to match-fixing or spot-fixing.

'Makes it to the list of idiots': Ramiz Raja

So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

PSL setback for the Pakistani cricketer

Umar Akmal had recently received a temporary suspension ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2020 where he was all set to play for Quetta Gladiators. He was issued a show-cause notice by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code, but the batsman decided not to challenge his country's cricket governing body. Umar Akmal, pleaded guilty to not reporting the fixing offers, which led to his provisional suspension on February 20 this year. Akmal was charged with breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

PCB action over 'Charbi' outburst

Apart from being suspended from PSL for failing to report corruption approaches, Umar Akmal had made the headlines for disrespecting trainers too by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for playing international cricket in one of his practice sessions in 2020. This act forced the PCB to impose a penalty on Umar Akmal. Later, the PCB said that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding and Umar Akmal offered his regrets for the incident.

